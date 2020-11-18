Person of interest identified in HPD Sergeant Rios fatal shooting

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department has released information on a person of interest in the fatal shooting of HPD Sergeant Sean Rios. Detectives are looking to question Jason Frank Vazquez who was seen with the shooter, Robert Soliz, after the fatal shooting of HPD Sgt. Rios. Soliz was arrested the following day.

Investigators have released a prior booking photo of Vazquez in hopes the public will come forward with information on his whereabouts. Vazquez was seen driving a black Chevrolet pickup truck and speaking with Soliz after the shooting.



If you have any information on Jason Vazquez whereabouts please contact HPD or Crimestoppers at 713-222-TIPS.