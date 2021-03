FORT BEND COUNTY (CW39) Need food for your pet? If you live in Fort Bend County, a drive-thru pet food giveaway is planned for this Saturday at Gus George Law Enforcement Academy from 10am-noon.

For more information, you can also visit houstonhumane.org

Here’s a look at the information provided by Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

Giveaway: Fort Bend County residents, there will be a drive-thru Pet Food Giveaway coming up this Saturday, March 6 at our Gus George Law Enforcement Academy. 10am-12pm, if you need assistance w/ providing food for your fur baby, we're here to help! #furbaby #fooddrive #FortBend pic.twitter.com/s8azmrK2f4 — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) March 3, 2021