Pfizer exports more than 10 million COVID-19 vaccines to Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Mexico is set to receive COVID-19 relief as companies export shipments of vaccines abroad.

Pfizer began exporting vaccines to Mexico earlier this week, reports Reuters, and the company is expected to continue shot exports.

This week’s shipment is the first the company has sent abroad from an American facility after the Defense Production Act, a Trump-era restriction, expired. Pfizer has been providing other countries with vaccine doses from its production plant in Belgium with German partner BioNTech SE.

The U.S. has faced growing pressure to send surplus vaccines to countries in desperate need, like India and Mexico. 

As of Friday, Pfizer has provided more than 10 million doses to Mexico.

According to Mexico’s health ministry, the country received more than a million Pfizer vaccines from Belgium since Wednesday and 2 million from the U.S. this week.

Mexico is expected to receive a million more vaccines by next week.

