Phone Use during the Pandemic

HOUSTON (CW39) During this pandemic people have turned to their smart phones even more to stay connected.

According to a new survey Americans, on average, check their phones 262 times per day, clocking screen time on the toilet (70%), while driving (40%), and even sleeping with their phone at night (62%).

Americans spend 3 hours 19 minutes on their phones per day and 80% of Americans check their phones within the first 10 minutes of waking up.

In fact, we’re so attached that 52% of Americans say they’ve never gone longer than 24 hours without their phone.

Methodology: Reviews.org surveyed 1,000 Americans aged 18 and older, and asked them about their cell phone habits and sentiments.