PHOTOS: $5,000 Crime Stoppers reward for wanted hit and run driver



Photos of hit and run victim, James Turley, provided by Houston Police Department

HOUSTON (CW39) – Houston Police need help finding the person who hit and killed James Turley.

The deadly collision happened on April 18th, 2021 as Turley was riding his recumbent bike. Turley was heading westbound in the 4600 block of Texas Spur 5 when a vehicle traveling southbound in the 4600 block of Elgin St. hit him. The suspect drove away from the scene and Turley died as result from the major injuries he suffered. Police say the suspect is facing a charge for a “Hit and Run – Failure to Stop and Render Aid – Fatality.”

Crime Stoppers is offering to pay up to $5,000 for information that can lead to the charge and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. You can report information by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting it online at https://crime-stoppers.org/or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.