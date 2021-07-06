PHOTOS: $5,000 Crime Stoppers reward for wanted hit and run driver

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Photos of hit and run victim, James Turley, provided by Houston Police Department

HOUSTON (CW39) –  Houston Police need help finding the person who hit and killed James Turley. 

The deadly collision happened on April 18th, 2021 as Turley was riding his recumbent bike.  Turley was heading westbound in the 4600 block of Texas Spur 5 when a vehicle traveling southbound in the 4600 block of Elgin St. hit him.  The suspect drove away from the scene and Turley died as result from the major injuries he suffered. Police say the suspect is facing a charge for a “Hit and Run – Failure to Stop and Render Aid – Fatality.”

Crime Stoppers is offering to pay up to $5,000 for information that can lead to the charge and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.  You can report information by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting it online at https://crime-stoppers.org/or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

California wildfire update

3-day rain potential - Adam Krueger

SkyTracker Key West, FL - Adam Krueger

Houston's 'Beat the Heat' program - Star Harvey

Oregon excessive heat deaths

7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Tropical Storm Elsa - Adam Krueger

TS Elsa dumps rain on Cuba - Carrigan Chauvin

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Maury's 88th

US Coast Guard Video: Hawaii cargo jet rescue

JULY 2ND DROUGHT STATUS

4th of July Grill Forecast

Weekend Firework shows

4th of July Drought updates

Tropical Storm Elsa on track for Gulf of Mexico - Adam Krueger

June rain recap, local rain forecast - Adam Krueger

July 4th 2021 weekend beach forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Forecast highs and rain chances for July 1, 2021 - Adam Krueger

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss