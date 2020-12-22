Photos: Bank robbery bandit at large

HOUSTON (CW39) The FBI Violent Crime Task Force and the Sugar Land Police Department need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for a bank robbery last week.

On Friday, December 18, 2020 at approximately 11:50 a.m., the suspect entered the Bank of Texas located at 15245 N. Southwest Fwy., in Sugar Land, Texas. The suspect immediately walked towards the teller station, handed the teller a note that threatened harm and demanded money. The teller, in fear of his life, handed over an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect then got into a vehicle, possibly a darker colored Honda Accord with a spoiler on the trunk of the car. There were no injuries as a result of the incident.

The suspect is described as thin, white or Middle Eastern man, approximately 20-30 years old, 5’10″, wearing a black jacket, black shirt, grey pants, brown dress shoes and a surgical blue mask.

Fort Bend Crime Stoppers may pay a cash reward for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 281-342-TIPS(8477) or submitted online at www.fortbend.crimestoppersweb.com

Pictures of the suspect and get away vehicle are attached. You can also find them at twitter @FBIHouston.