PHOTOS: Baseball’s Hank Aaron through the years

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -- A viral video posted on Fit Fam El Paso's Instagram showed a woman shouting “some Mexican lady” and “scumbag Mexicans" at her neighbors. The woman, Julie Banks, in that video said what the community saw wasn't the whole video.

Banks said the exchange was captured more fully on her home security camera. KTSM 9 News received the security camera footage where someone off-camera could be heard calling Banks "white trash."