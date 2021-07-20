PHOTOS: Bicyclist seriously injured in Florida alligator attack

News

by: Associated Press,

Posted: / Updated:

STUART, Florida (AP) — Officials say an alligator attacked and seriously injured a man at a Florida park.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says the attack occurred shortly before noon Monday at Halpatiokee Regional Park in Stuart.

Officials say the man was riding a bike when he lost control and fell down an embankment toward a body of water.

The 9-foot alligator grabbed the man, but he was eventually able to break free.

Officials say the man crawled away and was assisted by a bystander.

Rescue workers secured the area and drove the man to meet a medical helicopter.

A professional trapper was called to capture the alligator.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

QOTD: Tom Brady, Super Bowl champ Bucs meet Biden

Jeff Bezos Donates $1 Million to Space Center Houston- Sharron Melton

Adam Kruger, Sharron Melton react - Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin launch, landing

Adam Kruger, Sharron Melton watch Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin launch, landing

SCUD CLOUD - Mistaken for funnel clouds - Adam Kruger

LIVE LOOK: Jeff Bezos, guests at Blue Origin rocket launch

7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Jeff Bezos Blue Origin launch 8am July 20, 2021

Rain at times, dry weekend ahead - Adam Kruger

NEW Nexstar Prime-Time Lineup

Excessive rain risk levels, 3-Day rain potential - Star Harvey

Blue Origin on track for lift off Sharron Melton

Working in the Weather: Bayou Greenways

More rain in some spots overnight - Adam Krueger

Dangerous weather fueling wildfires

Saharan dust, Tracking the tropics - Adam Krueger

Houston Heat Island, 7-Day forecast - Carrigan Chauvin, Star Harvey

Excessive rain outlook today, 102° heat index - Adam Krueger

Dangerous fire weather outlook - Star Harvey

Houston weather – heavy rain, strong storms possible with a front tonight

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss