PHOTOS: Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescue 13 from water off Key West

US Coast Guard (Credit: US Department of Homeland Security)

U.S. Coast Guard

HOUSTON (KIAH) New images of a rescue off the coast of Key West, Florida were released Wednesday morning.

Coast Guard Cutter Thetis crewmembers and a good Samaritan rescued 13 people, nine males and four females, from the water after their vessel capsized, Tuesday, approximately 26 miles southeast of Key West.

U.S. Coast Guard

Thetis’ crewmembers interviewed the survivors and reported they left from Cuba and their vessel capsized with 22 people aboard at approximately 8 p.m. on Monday. The survivors also reported seven males and two females are missing.

The motor vessel Western Carmen’s crew contacted Sector Key West watchstanders at approximately 1:30 p.m. to report they found four people in the water.

U.S. Coast Guard

The Cutter Thetis along with the Cutter William Trump remained on scene and are continuing to search for the nine missing people.

U.S. Coast Guard

