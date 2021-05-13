PICS: Hit and run driver strikes and injures motorcyclist in NE Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a hit and run driver.

On April 4, 2021, around 6:17 pm, the victim was riding a dirt bike northbound on the 4700 block of Hirsch Road. According to police, a silver Ford F-150 was also traveling northbound slightly ahead of the motorcycle. The suspect made an abrupt left turn, which caused the victim to strike the back of the suspect’s vehicle. The victim suffered bodily injuries and went unconscious as a result of the collision. The driver of F150 did not stop and render aid to victim and fled the scene, according to investigators.

The suspect’s vehicle is a silver colored 2009-2014 Ford F-150 4-door pickup truck, with black aftermarket rims and tires. It also has an “FX2” sticker on the bed of the truck.

WANTED: Hit and Run Driver who left victim injured. If you know anything about this case, call (713) 222-TIPS (8477). Reward possible up to $5,000. HPD 443468-21 | 4700 Hirsch Rd. @houstonpolice #hounews https://t.co/BqRHNRUdIj pic.twitter.com/SczXbjnIfV — Crime Stoppers HOU (@CrimeStopHOU) May 10, 2021

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.