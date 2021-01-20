Pizza delivery driver robbery caught on camera

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department is looking for a robbery suspect who robbed a pizza delivery driver.
The robbery happened the day after Christmas on December 26th at the 1300 block of Witte Road in West Houston. According to investigators a pizza delivery driver was leaving the parking lot of the apartment complex when he was robbed.
Take a look at the surveillance video and see if you recognize the suspect. If you have any information on this case call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS, where you could get a $5000 reward. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.