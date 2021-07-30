Plan ahead! Weekend road closures scheduled around downtown

HOUSTON- It’s that time of the week to plan for weekend road closures. Drivers planning on traveling to downtown, especially on I-45 North, should expect delays.

Starting on Friday at 9 P.M. all main lanes of I-45 northbound between Franklin St. and Hogan St. will be completely closed. The alternate is to exit at I-69 if traveling up the Gulf freeway, take the exit to I-10 West and then the final exit at I-45 North.

All lanes won’t be reopened until Monday at 5 A.M. Please note all road closures are subject to change.

Traveling near IAH this weekend? There will also be a closure on the Beltway-8 North between the Hardy Toll Rd. to Imperial Valley Dr. The time from is the same, Friday at 9 P.M. to Monday at 5 A.M. The alternate for this closure is to take the frontage road until you reach the next open entrance ramp.

For more road closures every weekend tune into No Wait Weather + Traffic each weekday from 6-9:30 A.M.