Plan ahead! Weekend road closures scheduled around downtown

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LATEST VIDEO

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Mosquito weekend forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee arrested - Sharron Melton

Texas Star Grill Shop weekend grilling forecast - Star Harvey

Weather headlines for July 30, 2021 - Adam Krueger

110° Highest heat index across the region - Carrigan Chauvin

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 6AM July 29, 2021

Tropics, August areas of origin - Adam Krueger

Bootleg fire footprint - Star Harvey

106° feels like temperatures today - Adam Krueger

Blame the humidity for sweating so much - Carrigan Chauvin

Backpack giveaway - Sharron Melton

7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

COVID updates - Border, federal, hospitals

Heat Index 105° July 29, 2021 - Carrigan Chauvin

Hour by hour forecast for July 29, 2021

Heat Index

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

HOUSTON- It’s that time of the week to plan for weekend road closures. Drivers planning on traveling to downtown, especially on I-45 North, should expect delays.

Starting on Friday at 9 P.M. all main lanes of I-45 northbound between Franklin St. and Hogan St. will be completely closed. The alternate is to exit at I-69 if traveling up the Gulf freeway, take the exit to I-10 West and then the final exit at I-45 North.

All lanes won’t be reopened until Monday at 5 A.M. Please note all road closures are subject to change.

Traveling near IAH this weekend? There will also be a closure on the Beltway-8 North between the Hardy Toll Rd. to Imperial Valley Dr. The time from is the same, Friday at 9 P.M. to Monday at 5 A.M. The alternate for this closure is to take the frontage road until you reach the next open entrance ramp.

For more road closures every weekend tune into No Wait Weather + Traffic each weekday from 6-9:30 A.M.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss