Plane that crashed in Houston had not flown in 10 months

The remnants of an aircraft, which caught fire soon after a failed take-off attempt at Houston Executive Airport, are seen just north of Morton Road on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Brookshire. Texas. (Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — Investigators say the private jet that crashed through an airport fence and burst into flames at a Texas airport had not been flown since December.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday that it is looking into maintenance work done on the plane.

The NTSB also says that tire marks on the runway indicate that pilots were braking hard and tried to abort the takeoff when the accident happened Tuesday morning.

All 21 people on board escaped the fiery jet and only two of them suffered minor injuries. The jet was owned by a Houston-area investment firm.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

