Plenty of activities around Astros’ ALCS games Friday and Saturday

Grounds crew personnel apply the final touches to a postseason field logo at Minute Maid Park before baseball practice in Houston, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. The Houston Astros host the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series on Friday. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

HOUSTON (KIAH) — There will be plenty of activities for Astros fans to partake in during the first two games of the American League Championship Series on Friday and Saturday.

An extremely limited number of tickets are still available for Games 1 and 2 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox. Game 1 is set for 7:07 p.m. on Friday and Game 2 will be at 3:20 p.m. on Saturday. The roof at Minute Maid Park will be closed for both games.

For more information on buying tickets, go to Astros.com/postseason or call 1-877-ASTROS.

Three hours before each game, there will be a Street Fest held by the Astros which will include live music, food trucks, inflatables, games and more. For more information, go to Astros.com/streetfest.

There are a couple of artistic displays near Minute Maid Park, including a 20×8-foot interactive shipping container painted by Houston-based artist DUAL, while Houston-based artis Sylvia Blanco painted an 8×8-foot mobile mural wall celebrating the Astros’ AL Division Series win over the Chicago White Sox. Both displays are on Crawford Street.

Sarah Grace, semifinalist from Season 15 of The Voice will sing the national anthem for Game 1, while the presentation of the colors will come from the Joint Services Color Guard. Former Astro Josh Reddick will throw out the ceremonial first pitch and legendary Houston professional wrestler Booker T will provide the “Play Ball” call.

For Game 2, American Christian pop-rock and R&B artist Tauren Wells will sing the national anthem, while the colors are set to be presented by the Houston Fire Department Honor Guard. Astros third base coach Gary Pettis will throw out the ceremonial first pitch for game two. Houston native, Texas Longhorn and former NFL quarterback Vince Young will provide the “Play Ball” call.