Police are looking for a chain smoker

HOUSTON (CW39) You don’t see this everyday! The Houston Police Department Robbery Division is looking for a suspect that’s stolen a whole bunch of Newport cigarettes from four different stores along Westheimer.

HPD investigators say in each robbery the suspect walks into the store, confronts an employee and then steals cartons of Newport cigarettes, throws them into a trash bag and then runs off. Take a look at store surveillance video below and if you recognize the suspect call Crime Stoppers where you could receive a $5000 reward.

Suspect wanted in at least 4 robberies that have occurred between the 9600 to the 11000 block of Westheimer. He commits them all in the same manner while filling a trash bag with Newport cigarettes. See the story here–>https://t.co/O3KLFIVlNq @CrimeStopHOU @houstonpolice pic.twitter.com/cpaaYnNfQp — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) December 2, 2020

Below is the official police report with more details on the stores the suspect hit and his description.

>>The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for at least four robberies by threat.

On Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 6:55 am, an unknown male walked into a drugstore, located at the 11000 block of Westheimer, in Houston, Texas. The male walked up to the employee, who was standing behind the counter, and told her that he would not harm her if she didn’t call the police. The male then reached into his waste and pulled out a trash bag. The suspect then placed several carts of Newport cigarettes into the bag and then fled the location in an unknown direction. Houston PD #1481618-20

The same male is believed to be the suspect responsible for three additional robberies at convenience stores that have occurred between the 9600 block to the 11000 block of Westheimer between November 2 to the 13th. In those robberies, the suspect also threatens the clerk, pulls out a trash bag, and then fills it up with Newport cigarettes. Houston PD #1457913-20, #1468857-20 and #1513426-20.

Suspect description: Black male, 30 to 35 years old, 5’5 to 5’7, 130 to 160 pounds and dark complexion.<<