Raymond Spencer

(NewsNation) ⁠— The man police in Washington, D.C. wanted to speak to about a shooting that injured four people Friday is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, multiple law enforcement sources told NewsNation.

Raymond Spencer, 23, was connected to social media posts purported to be first-person video of the shooting. Police had not verified their authenticity as of their last media briefing.

Police will give another update at 9:40 p.m. ET.

Earlier Friday evening, police announced a fourth victim of the attack. They said a 60-year-old woman “suffered a graze wound to the back” and did not have to go to a hospital. A 12-year-old, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 30s were announced as victims earlier.

MPD Assistant Police Chief Stuart Emerman said the victims were “stable.”

No motive has been identified for the shooting, police said, nor do they know where the shooting came from or where it was targeted.

As of 7:50 p.m. local time, police were still asking people in the area to stay inside as they conduct searches and investigate the shooting. Police are escorting students still hunkered down in nearby schools to a reunification center.

Officers initially were called to an area near the University of the District of Columbia, but the Metro Police Department later tweeted that the incident happened about half a mile away.

There was a heavy presence of ambulances, police and fire vehicles near Connecticut Avenue Northwest, where a portion of the road was blocked off. In a tweet posted at 3:47 p.m. local time, police said to avoid the area and encouraged those nearby to shelter in place.

Witnesses told NewsNation they heard several gunshots in the area, which is near a school. That school remained on lockdown Friday afternoon, according to the police department.

Police have asked anyone with information to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

This is a developing report. Refresh for updates.