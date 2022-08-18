HOUSTON (CW39) — Police has released the identification of their suspect in the shooting at a northwest Houston bowling alley last weekend that resulted in the death of a former Atascocita High School basketball player.

Houston police said that they have charged Dionate D. Banks, 29, with murder on Thursday.

HPD said that Banks is wanted for the shooting death of Gregory Shead, the 24-year-old man who was shot and killed at in the parking lot of a bowling alley at 925 Bunker Hill Road early Sunday morning.

Police said that Shead and the suspect got into an altercation outside the alley and the suspect then shot Shead and fled the scene.

Investigators later identified Banks as the suspect and that led to charges being filed against him.

Shead’s family believes he was trying to break up a fight outside the alley when he was shot. He leaves behind an 11-month-old daughter.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dionate Banks is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.