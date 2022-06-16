HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police in La Porte are looking for a suspect that was part of what officers are calling a road rage shooting on Wednesday.

Police said that the incident took place around 4 p.m. on the southbound lanes of State Highway 146 between Baytown and Barbours Cut Road in La Porte. A victim driving a white Ford F-150 pickup truck was shot during a confrontation with the suspect.

The suspect’s vehicle is a dark grey pickup with dark tinted windows.

If anyone has more information about this incident, you are asked to call La Porte police Det. Dutch Lane at 281-842-3141.