Police looking for sexual assault fugitive

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division is looking for fugitive Abram Maurice Bland, who is accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Investigators say, the abuse was reported on April 25, 2020, when Houston Police Officers received a report of Sexual Assault of a Child that occurred in the 8000 block of Antoine Drive. During the investigation, the victim made an outcry of sexual abuse and detectives learned that the fugitive, Abram Maurice Bland, sexually assaulted the victim on or around April 25, 2020.

Investigators describe Abram Maurice Bland as a black male, 33 years of age, approximately 5’6”, 145 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on this case you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case.