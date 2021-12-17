HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston police are on the lookout for a man who they believe shot and killed a man, and later shot at a woman in a road rage incident.
Police are searching for Albert Tyrone McNeal, 61, who is wanted for questioning in the deadly shooting of a man at the 8100 block of Kirby Drive in the afternoon of July 3. He has not yet been charged with any crime, police said.
According to police, a man named Feni Oshinake, 44, was found shot in his chest outside of a store. He was later declared dead at the scene.
Witnesses and investigators said the victim appeared to have bumped into a black Dodge Challenger as it was passing in front of the store. The drive of the vehicle got out and confronted Oshinake, then during the argument, pulled out a gun and shot Oshinake. The driver then returned to his vehicle and left.
Police are also looking into an incident on July 6, when officers responded to a road rage shooting at 2000 Rusk Street, where a man shot at a vehicle with a woman and her children inside. There were no injuries reported.
Investigators identified McNeal as a possible suspect in that shooting and was questioned by police. He was also later charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon in the 230th State District Court.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Albert McNeal is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.