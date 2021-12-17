HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston police are on the lookout for a man who they believe shot and killed a man, and later shot at a woman in a road rage incident.

Police are searching for Albert Tyrone McNeal, 61, who is wanted for questioning in the deadly shooting of a man at the 8100 block of Kirby Drive in the afternoon of July 3. He has not yet been charged with any crime, police said.

Albert Tyrone McNeal (Houston Police Department)

According to police, a man named Feni Oshinake, 44, was found shot in his chest outside of a store. He was later declared dead at the scene.

Witnesses and investigators said the victim appeared to have bumped into a black Dodge Challenger as it was passing in front of the store. The drive of the vehicle got out and confronted Oshinake, then during the argument, pulled out a gun and shot Oshinake. The driver then returned to his vehicle and left.

Police are also looking into an incident on July 6, when officers responded to a road rage shooting at 2000 Rusk Street, where a man shot at a vehicle with a woman and her children inside. There were no injuries reported.

Investigators identified McNeal as a possible suspect in that shooting and was questioned by police. He was also later charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon in the 230th State District Court.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Albert McNeal is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.