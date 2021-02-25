Police looking for robbery suspect that held employees at knife point

HOUSTON (CW39) The HPD Robbery Division and Crime Stoppers of Houston is looking for a robbery suspect that could be responsible for a series of aggravated robberies. Investigators say the suspect is responsible for stealing merchandise at several West Houston stores and then pulling a knife on employees in the process.
Here is the official report and suspect description released by officials.
The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for a series of aggravated robberies with a deadly weapon (knife).
On Saturday, January 2, 2021 at around 9:25 am, an unknown male entered a general store, located at the 12000 block of Bissonnet, in Houston, Texas. The male walked throughout the store and concealed items in a bag that he was carrying. The male then walked out of the store without paying for the items and was approached by an employee. The suspect then pulled out a knife and told the employee that he would cut him if he tried to stop him. The suspect then fled the area. Houston PD #5984-21
Suspect description: Black male, 35 to 45 years old, 5’08, 150 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, green hoodie and blue pants. Carried a backpack.
The same suspect is also believed to be responsible for the following two additional robberies:
Saturday January 2, 2021 at around 9:00 am at drug store located at the 9100 block of South Dairy Ashford. Houston PD #5969-21: https://youtu.be/w4SyEKq2SMY
Monday, January 4, 2021 at around 8:30 pm at a grocery store located at 11000 block of Beechnut. Houston PD #14072-21: https://youtu.be/CiLXd__6FrI
Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.Posted by HPDRobbery at 9:50:00 AM