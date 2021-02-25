Police looking for robbery suspect that held employees at knife point

HOUSTON (CW39) The HPD Robbery Division and Crime Stoppers of Houston is looking for a robbery suspect that could be responsible for a series of aggravated robberies. Investigators say the suspect is responsible for stealing merchandise at several West Houston stores and then pulling a knife on employees in the process.

Suspect wanted in a series of shopliftings turned aggravated robberies in West Houston after stealing merchandise in stores and then pulling a knife on the employees. If you recognize him, call @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS w/info. Story here->https://t.co/JfOCv9WwVU @houstonpolice pic.twitter.com/U1xO5UMBKw — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) February 24, 2021

Here is the official report and suspect description released by officials.

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for a series of aggravated robberies with a deadly weapon (knife). On Saturday, January 2, 2021 at around 9:25 am, an unknown male entered a general store, located at the 12000 block of Bissonnet, in Houston, Texas. The male walked throughout the store and concealed items in a bag that he was carrying. The male then walked out of the store without paying for the items and was approached by an employee. The suspect then pulled out a knife and told the employee that he would cut him if he tried to stop him. The suspect then fled the area. Houston PD #5984-21 Suspect description: Black male, 35 to 45 years old, 5’08, 150 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, green hoodie and blue pants. Carried a backpack. The same suspect is also believed to be responsible for the following two additional robberies: Saturday January 2, 2021 at around 9:00 am at drug store located at the 9100 block of South Dairy Ashford. Houston PD #5969-21: https://youtu.be/w4SyEKq2SMY Monday, January 4, 2021 at around 8:30 pm at a grocery store located at 11000 block of Beechnut. Houston PD #14072-21: https://youtu.be/CiLXd__6FrI

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.