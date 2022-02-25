HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man has been charged with murdering a woman by hitting her with his car and a metal object early Thursday morning, Houston police said.

Chiedozie Amadi, 22, was charged with murder after he admitted his role in the killing of the victim, identified as Jasmine James, 26, police said.

Police officers were called to the scene at the 9700 block of Bissonnet Street in southwest Houston around 2 a.m. on Thursday morning and saw Amadi standing over the victim. Houston Fire Department paramedics transported James to the hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.



Witnesses told authorities that Amadi appeared to have intentionally struck the victim with his vehicle as she was walking on the sidewalk, causing the vehicle to flip over, according to police. Amadi then was seen striking the victim in the head with a metal object, police said.

Police detained Amadi at the scene and he admitted to officers his role in the incident.