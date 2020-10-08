Police: “Not our donut shops” a brazen criminal robs a law enforcement hot spot

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston Police are having a little fun with its latest twitter post, but are very serious about finding a robbery suspect.

HPD Robbery investigators are looking for a man that robbed a donut shop often frequented by officers.

NOT OUR DONUT SHOPS!! Donut bandit actively sought by @houstonpolice after robbing same donut shop two days in a row in West Houston. If you know this guy, call @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS w/info. See story–>https://t.co/Uwzxn5RzeK #donutsarelife #donutlove pic.twitter.com/gL1UXn2grC — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) October 7, 2020

According to authorities, On Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 3:50 pm, an unknown male entered the Shipley’s Donuts, located at 2321 South SH 6, in Houston, Texas. The male first purchased a donut and as the employee closed the cash register, the suspect displayed a handgun and demanded the cash drawer from the register. The suspect then reached over the counter, open the register, removed the cash drawer and then fled in an unknown direction.

Then on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 3:09 pm, the same suspect walked back into the same Shipley’s Donuts while wearing the same clothing. The suspect told the employee in Spanish “You know,” jumped on the counter and grabbed the cash drawer from the register. The suspect fled the location with the cash drawer, got into the passenger seat of a 2010-2012 black Volkswagen Jetta with a sunroof, which sped off at a high rate of speed North on South SH 6 towards I10.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 25-30 years old, 5’5 to 5’7, medium build, and medium complexion. Tear drop on the right cheek of his face. Spoke in Spanish. Wore Texas A&M pullover.

If you have any information on the robbery Crime Stoppers may pay you up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. To make a report call 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org