HOUSTON (KIAH) — An Amber alert has been cancelled after police find a 7-year-old girl who went missing Sunday evening in Alvin.

Kiara Ramos was last seen between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. Monday morning at the 100 block of South Second Street.

She was last seen wearing a short sleeve white striped shirt and black shorts. Kiara is a Hispanic female who is 4-foot-7, weighs about 79 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

The Alvin Police Department said that they found Ramos at a relative’s house later Monday morning.

Update: Texas Center for the Missing has Cancelled the Amber Alert for Kiara Ramos – she has been located safely. pic.twitter.com/XDvt4Ue4St — TX Center 4 Missing (@TXCenter) December 27, 2021