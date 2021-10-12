Police searching for man convicted of burglary who skipped trial

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) — Houston police are searching for a man who didn’t show in court after his first day of his trial for stealing over $500,000 worth of jewelry.

Malik Travon Barlow, 26, appeared in a Harris County courtroom on Wednesday, but failed to show up for his second day of his trial, which continued without him. It took the jury two hours to convict Barlow of theft and evading arrest, and another two hours to sentence him to 25 years in prison.

Malik Barlow (Harris County District Attorney’s Office)

But Barlow is now fugitive and police need help to find him so that he can serve his sentence.

“Someone knows where he is hiding. Let`s get him off the streets and behind bars, where the jury says he should be,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “If you know something, please do the right thing, which could also lead to you collecting a reward.”

Barlow was convicted after prosecutors said he stole jewelry from a Houston-area home and then led police on a high-speed chase in January of 2019. He escaped from the chase, but was caught days later.

Among the items that remain missing is a pearl necklace that is a family heirloom. A member of the U.S. military who served in World War II, bought it in Japan for his niece, and gave it to her upon his return to the United States. It had been in the family ever since. The piece is unique, as it has a large pearl in the center and then pearls of gradually smaller sizes on each side.

Prior to this trial, Barlow had also been convicted of felony charges for burglary and evading arrest. He was born in Louisiana and has relatives in the Houston area.

“The defendant graduated from petty theft to breaking into homes, where he would target wealthy individuals,” Assistant District Attorney Charles Hagerman, who prosecuted the case. “We thank the jurors for their service.”

The Houston Police Department investigated the case. Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to Barlow`s capture. Call 713-222-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.