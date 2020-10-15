Police: Suspects wanted for multiple robberies in Houston area

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department (HPD) is looking for the public’s assistance identifying and locating some suspects that are believed to be responsible for multiple robberies in the Houston area. Authorities say one of the suspects wore a “unique” style of pants during the incidences. Take a look at the surveillance video released by HPD Robbery Division.

Suspects wanted in multiple aggravated robberies at drug stores throughout Houston. One of the suspect wears a unique style of pants in most of the robberies. If you recognize any of the males, please call @CrimeStopHOU w/info. Story->https://t.co/h8DUlja7mh @houstonpolice pic.twitter.com/BIoDGKCxsO — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) October 14, 2020

Investigators say the robberies all happen in similar fashion, in which two or three suspects enter a Walgreen’s while armed with handguns and demand the money from the cash registers and safe. The suspect are responsible for at least six robberies at the following locations:

1. 8/2/20 Walgreens at 9:28 pm at 5202 Almeda (1015794-20)

2. 8/6/20 Walgreens at 8:52 pm at1919 West Gray (1035716-20)

3. 9/26/2020 Walgreens at 4:20 am at 7634 Bellaire (1274584-20)

4. 10/1/2020 Walgreens at 8:27 pm at 2221 Fulton (1302922-20)

5. 10/4/20 Walgreens at 8:45 pm at 401 Durham (1317206-20)

6. 10/5/20 Walgreens at 9:31 pm at 2612 Smith (1322405-20)

According to investigators, the suspect have become more aggressive in the robberies by means of grabbing employees by their clothing and then pointing a handgun to the employee’s heads while making their demands. In some of the robberies, the suspects have threatened to shoot the employees in the head if they did not comply.

The suspects have been described as black males. One of the suspects often wears the same unique pants, possibly with a darker camo print on the top portion of the pants and a lighter print on the bottom. During one of the robberies, one of the suspects referred to the other suspect as “Bulldog.” A home surveillance camera captured the suspect’s vehicle as it fled the Walgreen’s at 2612 Smith on October 5. The vehicle is possibly an older model Mercury Sable or a gold Buick four-door sedan.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org