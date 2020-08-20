POLL: Airbnb announces global ban on parties at listings

Thursday morning, Airbnb announced a global ban on all parties and events at Airbnb listings. The ban includes a cap on occupancy at 16. Starting Friday, August 21st, this party ban applies to all future bookings on Airbnb and will apply indefinitely until further notice.

In a statement issued to the press, they specified how the ban will work and plans for further development of rules and obligations to those who use the service.

Parties are now prohibited on all future bookings

Occupancy at Airbnb listings will be capped at 16 people. (This is primarily relevant to larger homes that we previously allowed to list as able to accommodate 16+ people.)

We are currently scoping a potential exception process for specialty and traditional hospitality venues (i.e. boutique hotels)

Guests will be informed about Airbnb’s party rules and informed that they may be legally pursued by Airbnb if they violate our policy. This work is currently being operationalized and will be rolled out in the near future.

We previously announced an update to our community policies requiring that hosts and guests abide by COVID-19 local public health mandates — including on gatherings — and today’s party ban goes beyond that and codifies a stricter, more consistent restriction across the board. Airbnb