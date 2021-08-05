POLL: Are you ready for Pumpkin Spice Cup Noodles

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) We’re still a month-and-a-half from fall but Halloween stuff is already in stores. with fall around the corner and cooler temperatures upon the horizon, here’s something to look forward to . . . or not. 

Cup Noodles

Someone decided pumpkin spice RAMEN is the one food we were missing and it’s coming soon.

Cup Noodles has announced they’re selling a new pumpkin spice flavor nationwide in Walmart everywhere, this October.

Will you try it? Reactions online are mixed at this point. People who love pumpkin spice are stoked for the new pumpkin-ramen. Everyone else is wondering where the ceiling is on these pumpkin spice products. 

So will you try it?

