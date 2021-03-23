Poll: Houston 2nd most stressed out city

Distressed young manager man holds her head with hand. Modern office man at working place, depression and crisis concept

Houston (CW39) – A new survey from Just Great Lawyers revealed Houston is the second most stressed out city of the 25 major cities surveyed.

The organization surveyed 2,700 people in 25 major cities across the U.S. to learn more about all the things that stress them out in 2021.

It found the top sources of stress nationwide are: 1. Money 2. Work 3. Rising cost of healthcare 4. Family relationships 5. Romantic relationships.

Houston Ranked:

2nd for stress about work/career.

2nd for stress about health & healthcare.

2nd for stress over family relationships.

3rd for stress about money and finances.

