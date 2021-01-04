Poll: Should J.J. Watt leave the Houston Texans?

HOUSTON (CW39) Could Sunday have been the final time Houstonians see J.J. Watt in a Texans uniform?

If you saw the Sunday’s game, you know the Houston Texans fell to the Tennessee Titans 41 to 38. A painful finale to the season and to fans in the stadium who witnessed the loss.

To top that off, the idea that this could possibly be J.J. Watt’s last game in a Texans uniform. The 31 year-old said he doesn’t know what the future holds for him.

This week has too many unknowns to really know. As it is, it’s really unfortunate that it was in front of a full stadium. And all these fans and some fortune wasn’t a win. It’s unfortunate that was in this type of a season. But who knows? Like I said, there are a lot of unknowns. I think this city knows, I hope they know how I feel about them and how thankful I am. I am tried to do everything I possibly can give everything it possibly have. JJ Watt, Sunday after loss to Tennessee Titans

And that he did that 3 time NFL defensive player of the year is under contract through the 2021 season. The final year of a six-year 100 million dollar contract. So a lot of unknowns.

Also, who’s going to be our head coach? We’re waiting to see about that too. So all eyes on the Texans during this offseason

