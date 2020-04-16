POLL: Should “Out of Cash” America re-open to save businesses amid pandemic?

That money for small businesses is now all gone. So now what?

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo extended the stay at home order until April 30th. Houston officials said today, “we’ve yet to flatten the curve.”

The Mayor of Houston announced more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 in Houston and more deaths. Mayor Turner also announced a campaign in effort to keep social distancing in place and businesses open.

The #Takeustoyourtable is for the public to order in on Thursdays and “mukbang” your favorite meal on social media.

All are a means to keep our favorite restaurant businesses open as long as possible. It’s still not enough though.

Today, President Trump told governors across the country that states can begin allowing public activities before his target date of May 1.

You’re going to call the shots. President Donald Trump

This Friday, the Governor of Texas is set to reveal more about a plan to get businesses back to work.

Now that the country is out of cash for small businesses, Midwest governors are launching a partnership to coordinate reopening economies.

The President is all for re-opening America to keep businesses afloat.

Major News Conference tonight, the White House at 6:00 P.M. (Eastern), to explain Guidelines for OPENING UP AMERICA AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2020

POLL: Should America re-open to save businesses amid pandemic? @POTUS says 'yes.' @GovAbbott is announcing a plan Friday. Should we re-open #America? Get the story and answer our poll question https://t.co/1zg1Qr0VJo — CW39Houston (@CW39Houston) April 16, 2020