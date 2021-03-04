Porch package thief on the loose in NW Harris County

HOUSTON (CW39) Harris County Constables Office, Precinct 4 is looking for a porch package thief that took off with a package on March 2nd. Deputies have released video surveillance in hopes someone recognizes the suspect and comes forward.

Here is the official advisory from Precinct 4:

On March 2, 2021, a deputy with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to a residence in the 600 block of Cypresswood Trace in the Cypresswood Lake subdivision in reference to a theft. Video surveillance captured a dark colored SUV park in the driveway and an unknown Hispanic male wearing a black jacket, gray shorts, white shoes and a red hat walk up to the residence and steal a package.

“If you recognize this suspect or have any information regarding this case, you are urged to contact our dispatch or your local law enforcement.” – Constable Mark Herman