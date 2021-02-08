HOUSTON (CW39) Precinct 4 Constables Office is looking for a porch pirate that hit a home in The Eagle Springs neighborhood in Northwest Harris County.
Deputies say the pirate struck a home located at the 18300 block of Wild Lilac Trail on January 30th around 4:30 in the afternoon. Constables were able to obtain surveillance video in the area and are asking for the public’s help locating and identifying the porch pirate.
The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic female, with long hair wearing shorts and a black shirt, according to deputies.
The suspect vehicle is described as a white in color older model Honda Civic 2-door sedan.
“If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect, you are urged to contact our dispatch at 281-376-3472.” – Constable Mark Herman
- Newsfeed Now: 2nd Trump impeachment trial set to begin; Zoo lets you name cockroach after your ex
- Houston Ranks 4th Lowest In Percentage of Women Out-Earning Their Husbands
- Man in swimsuit who ran on field during Super Bowl identified
- Where to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your county
- Porch pirate on the loose in Eagle Springs neighborhood