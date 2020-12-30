Porch pirates on the rise

KIAH (CW39) The pandemic has changed the way many of us shop. More and more Americans are turning to online shopping and home deliveries than ever before. A new survey conducted by CR Research found out that 43% of Americans have had a package stolen in 2020 which is up from 36% from 2019.

Take a look what researchers found and also see how you can prevent packages from getting stolen right off your front porch.



C R Researched surveyed 2,000 consumers who have shopped online at least once within the last 12 months to learn more about their experiences with package theft and what preventative measures they’ve taken to deter porch pirates.



Here’s what they found:

59% of Americans receive package deliveries at least once per week (Up from 49% in 2019).

43% of Americans have had a package stolen in 2020 (Up from 36% in 2019 and 31% in 2018).

Almost two-thirds (64%) say they’ve been a victim of package theft more than once.

The average value of the stolen package was $136, but thankfully 81% say they’ve received a refund on the stolen items.



The top ways consumers prevented package theft this holiday season:

1. Stayed home for delivery

2. Opted for in-store pick up

3. Installed a doorbell camera

4. Shopped in stores

5. Requested a signature for delivery.



