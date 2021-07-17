PPB: 8 injured in downtown shooting

News

Several streets closed during investigation

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Scene of a shooting in the 300 block of SW 3rd Avenue in downtown Portland on July 17, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least eight people were injured in a shooting that took place in downtown Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers responded to a report of multiple injuries in the 300 block of SW 3rd Avenue just after 2 a.m. Upon their arrival officers found several victims with gunshot wounds and called in paramedics. At least one of the victims had life-threatening injuries, according to PPB.

The suspect or suspects fled before officers arrived. No descriptions were available as of Saturday morning.

Officers have temporarily closed SW 3rd Avenue from SW Oak Street to SW Washington Street for the investigation. 

This is a developing story

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sea Breeze explained, 10-Day forecast - Star Harvey

