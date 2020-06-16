President Trump signs Safe Policing for Safe Communities executive order

WASHINGTON (WCMH/AP) — President Donald Trump Tuesday held a briefing in the Rose Garden to announce and sign the Safe Policing for Safe Communities executive order.

Trump announced he met with several families who lost loved ones as the result of deadly police action, promising they would not die in vain. The president said the executive order encourages police departments to implement accountability and the highest standards in policing. Chokeholds will be banned except when an officer’s life is at risk, the president said.

“We will have reform without undermining our many great and talented law enforcement officers,” Trump said.

The executive order includes a provision establishing a database for tracking officers with excessive use of force complaints. Police departments would be able to check the database before hiring someone from a different department.

The order follows the May 25 death of George Floyd at the knee of a White Minneapolis police officer and large protests in cities throughout the country.

