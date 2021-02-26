President Biden and First Lady in Houston

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden arrive to Biden’s inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (CW39) Many in Texas remain outraged after losing power due to last week’s historic and devastating winter storm.

Now, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are expected to arrive in Houston this afternoon to discuss relief efforts with Governor Greg Abbott and other leaders.

While in town, they will visit the Houston Food Bank, Harris County Office of Emergency Management, and NRG Stadium.

CW39’s Carrigan Chauvin who covered the ice, snow and local weather in Texas and in our community. Chauvin has this recap of its historic impact on our community.

Keep checking back for updates as the President and First Lady make their way through Houston throughout the day.