President-elect Joe Biden announces COVID-19 task force

WILMINGTON, Del. (NewsNation Now) — Making rising coronavirus cases his immediate priority, President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced a 12-member task force to deal with the pandemic.

The coronavirus task force will be charged with developing a blueprint for containing the disease once Biden takes office in January. The Transition COVID-19 Advisory Board will be led by three co-chairs, former surgeon general Vivek Murthy, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner David Kessler, and Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith of Yale University.

Dr. Beth Cameron and Dr. Rebecca Katz are serving as advisors to the Transition on COVID-19 and will work closely with the Advisory Board.

“Dealing with the coronavirus pandemic is one of the most important battles our administration will face, and I will be informed by science and by experts,” said President-elect Biden in a statement. “The advisory board will help shape my approach to managing the surge in reported infections; ensuring vaccines are safe, effective, and distributed efficiently, equitably, and free; and protecting at-risk populations.”

Biden spent much of his election campaign criticizing President Donald Trump’s handling of the pandemic, which has now caused the deaths of 237,000 people in America. The United States saw a record number of new infections last week, with the total number of cases nearing 10 million, according to John Hopkins University. U.S. records 121K new daily COVID-19 cases as multiple states see high increases

After four days of uncertainty as votes were counted in key states, Biden’s victory on Saturday in Pennsylvania put him over the threshold of 270 Electoral College votes he needed to clinch the presidency. Trump has not conceded and has vowed to challenge the outcome in court.

“I will spare no effort – or commitment – to turn this pandemic around,” Biden said in his victory speech on Saturday in Wilmington. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris address the nation

The task force announcement kicks off a busy week that will see Biden and Vice President-elect, Kamala Harris, moving forward with the presidential transition on a number of fronts, with Biden turning in earnest to the task of building his administration ahead of his Jan. 20 inauguration.

On Sunday, his transition team launched a new website, BuildBackBetter.com, and a new social media handle, @transition46, to provide the public with information on the handover.