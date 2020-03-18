Private clinic offering drive-thru coronavirus testing at a possible fee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A private clinic in southwest Houston is holding a drive-thru COVID-19 testing.

My Family Doctor, located off Hillcroft near the Southwest Freeway, began drive-thru testing for COVID-19 earlier this week. Already hundreds have been lined up and even sleeping in their cars to get a spot in line.

It is important to note that all patients are screened but not all will get the test. Only those meeting CDC guidelines will receive the test.

My Family Doctor is open Monday thru Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., while testing supplies last. Also keep in mind this is a private clinic. If your insurance foe not cover the cost of the test, you must pay in CASH. Screenings are $25 and the test is $150. Click here for more.

Meanwhile, Houston is still working on public drive-thru testing. The Houston Health Department says they will make the announcement once details are finalized. But, despite reports the sites are NOT scheduled to open on March 18th.

Governor Greg Abbott says the state is rapidly expanding testing and plans to test 10,000 people a week. He will discuss the statewide response to the COVID-19 outbreak through a virtual town hall meeting right here on CW39 Houston, Thursday at 7 p.m.