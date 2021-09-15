Choose your picks! Take the CW39 Pro Football Challenge

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH)– It’s Wednesday & time to make your picks! The Pro football season has begun so get in on CW 39’s Pro Football Challenge sponsored by Innovative Lasers of Houston.

Make your weekly picks for each game of the season to win prizes! Each week someone will win a $50.00 gift card for the best picks that week, and by the end of the season the overall winner will receive six Zerona treatments valued at $2,400 from Innovative Lasers of Houston.

You can also compare your results to our experts, like our hosts of the Houston Sports Show, as well as Meteorologist Adam Krueger and Traffic Anchor Hannah Trippett.

