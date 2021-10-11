Progress on I-69/610 interchange project as ramp reopens

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) — Over the weekend, the southbound ramp on I-69 to go north on the 610 West Loop reopened.

This is all apart of the major 69/610 interchange project in one of the state’s slowest areas. Included in the reopening is the entrance ramp at Newcastle Street.

69/610 interchange project (KIAH)

The northbound ramp to head north on 610 is still under construction at this time. However, it is the final ramp from 69 to 610 still closed.

Construction is still ongoing in the area and TxDOT still has plans to continue the project through at least 2024.