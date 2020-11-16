Property tax statements are in the mail

HOUSTON (CW39) Well be on the lookout for 2020 tax statements, because they should arriving in your mail in the days to come. The Harris County Tax Assessor-Collectors office has sent out nearly one-million property tax statements to Harris County residents.

Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector Ann Harris Bennett says all property tax payments are due by January 31, 2021. Bennett says property tax statements are also available online at www.hctax.net.

“If a property owner needs assistance, they can call the Tax Office, or request an in-office appointment to discuss their situation. We are here to help,” said Bennett.

Property owners may send an email to tax.office@hctx.net to request an in-office appointment.

Call 713-274-8000 for information and follow the Harris County Tax Office on Facebook @HarrisCountyTACOffice, Twitter @HarrisCountyTAC and Instagram @hctaxoffice for updates.