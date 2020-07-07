PSA! Don’t run a marathon mid-day right now; ER seeing spike in heat-related cases

As temps rise, ER treating spike in heat-related cases

by: Stephanie Grindley

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA. (WTRF) — Local emergency trauma officials are urging everyone to be safe in this heat as temperatures insist on staying in the 90s with no relief on the way.

as the temperature has spiked in the past week, so too has the number of heat related cases Wheeling Hospital has treated. And, Wheeling Hospital has seen more heat victims in 2020 compared to years previous.

Walking outside in just minutes, it feels like you could melt… and working under high temps can be dangerous.
For some trying to tough it out, you may not even notice you’re being hurt by the heat, so this is a warning call to be on the lookout as more and more people are stopping into Wheeling Hospital’s ER.

Extremely busy. We’ve had a couple patients over the weekend with heat related complaints that we’ve had to treat with ED. If you start to feel faint, you get lightheaded, especially when you’re standing up. You know, as you progress, you may get some muscle cramps. If you start to get confusion, you’re really coming into what we call heat stroke. And those things are important to get treatment early because they can have fatal consequences.

Heather Merkel, Director of Emergency and Trauma Services at Wheeling Hospital

Don’t forget the vitals; water is your best friend.
And seek shade!

This isn’t the time to run a marathon mid-day; the health director says take frequent breaks when outside and seek medical help if need be.

