Purse snatching suspect surprises victim while loading groceries

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston Police and Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help identifying a robbery suspect.

Investigators say, on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 6:39 pm, the victim was loading her groceries into her car at a grocery store parking lot at 11000 block of Westheimer. She told police that as she was placing her groceries into her car, a man approached her from behind. She says that when she turned around, the suspect grabbed her purse and then got into the passenger seat of a silver four-door sedan and fled the scene. The car then fled out of the parking lot, narrowly missing pedestrians, according to investigators.

Purse snatching suspect catches victim by surprise while loading groceries into her vehicle in a parking lot at the 11000 block of Westheimer at Dec. 12. If you have info about this case, please call @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS w/info. @houstonpolice. Story-https://t.co/5Odf2pLWgr pic.twitter.com/kiIDpZbxHL — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) January 26, 2021

The suspect is described as a black male, thin build, black jacket, yellow shirt, black pants. Suspect vehicle: Silver four-door sedan.