Purse snatching suspect surprises victim while loading groceries

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston Police and Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help identifying a robbery suspect.
Investigators say, on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 6:39 pm, the victim was loading her groceries into her car at a grocery store parking lot at 11000 block of Westheimer. She told police that as she was placing her groceries into her car, a man approached her from behind. She says that when she turned around, the suspect grabbed her purse and then got into the passenger seat of a silver four-door sedan and fled the scene. The car then fled out of the parking lot, narrowly missing pedestrians, according to investigators.
The suspect is described as a black male, thin build, black jacket, yellow shirt, black pants. Suspect vehicle: Silver four-door sedan.
