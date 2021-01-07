Purse snatchings happen when you least expect it

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department Robbery Division is hoping someone can help them identify a purse snatcher. Take a look at the video and if you can help police catch the suspect Crime Stopper of Houston will pay you $5,000.

Purse snatchings can occur when you least expect them, as seen in this video. If you have info about this robbery that occurred at an apartment complex on Dec. 10 at the 6000 block of Ranchester, please call @CrimeStopHOU w/info. @houstonpolice STORY HERE->https://t.co/J9SBl7wtVr pic.twitter.com/9zpaQOw0GA — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) January 6, 2021

According to investigators, on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at around 10:30 pm, the complainant was standing outside of her vehicle at her apartment complex located at the 6000 block of Ranchester, in Houston, Texas. The complainant stated that an unknown male suddenly ran up behind her and forcibly grabbed her purse. The complainant was able to maintain control of her purse and then threw it into her vehicle, at which time the suspect reached into her car and took her purse. The suspect then ran back the passenger seat of a black pickup and fled the scene. Houston PD 31644884-20

Suspect described by the victim as a black male, 19 to 20 years old, 6’0 to 6’2, 150 to 160 pounds, dark complexion, black shirt and black pants. Suspect #2: Unknown driver.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org