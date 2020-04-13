Quiet weather pattern

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After most days with rain chances last week, we now enter into a less active pattern starting today. Get ready for cooler temperatures and lots of sunshine!

We hit record warmth Easter weekend, but overnight lows will now be in the upper 40s and low 50s for a few nights, while highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. Cooler, drier air stays in place until the end of the week.

Slight rain chances and warmer temps enter the forecast by Friday. Have a great Monday!

