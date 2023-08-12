(STORYFUL) — A raccoon with a jar stuck on its head in Sandusky, Ohio, seemingly knew just who to turn to for help on Tuesday, August 8, approaching two police officers at a gas station.

This bodycam footage released by the Perkins Township Police Department shows the moment the animal scampers up to officers, who gently pin the animal down and pull the jar off its head.

The raccoon, which the police department named Bandit, quickly ran away after being freed, the footage shows.

Credit: Perkins Township Police Department via Storyful