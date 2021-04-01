Race for the Houston Astrodome

HOUSTON (CW39) Two days and counting to the inaugural RACE FOR THE DOME presented by Cadence Bank — a virtual race around the Houston Astrodome!

The virtual race starts THIS FRIDAY, April 2.



April 2-11 Virtual race window

April 9: Astrodome’s birthday – celebrate with a victory lap with 200 racers at the Dome!



The first 200 people (JUST A FEW SPACES LEFT!) to register for RACE FOR THE DOME are eligible to race around the Astrodome itself. More details are below and attached.



This 5K race, or about eight laps around the Astrodome, is open to all Dome lovers and supporters across Houston, Harris County, and the world. Sign up and encourage family, friends, and colleagues to join in this first RACE FOR THE DOME.



Registrants will complete a 5K race on their own time at their own pace and report completion online to receive a one-of-a-kind, keepsake finisher medal. Racers are encouraged to post photos and finish times via social media with the hashtag #RaceForTheDome and follow the Astrodome Conservancy for fun facts and race information.



Sign up today to secure a limited spot to access NRG Park’s Astrodome for 8 laps (approximately 5K) around the Dome on Saturday, April 10th.



All race participants will receive an inaugural RACE FOR THE DOME finisher medal and can choose to add-on a race t-shirt and a personalized keepsake race bib.



The first 500 people to register for RUN FOR THE DOME will receive a pair of limited-edition Dome sunglasses included in their race packet.



With a mission to promote the Astrodome’s legacy through preservation and development, the non-profit Astrodome Conservancy advocates for public access to and creative programming for all in a reimagined Astrodome.



The Astrodome Conservancy is the champion of the landmark Astrodome on behalf of the people of Harris County. Our mission is to promote the Astrodome’s legacy through preservation and development in partnership with Harris County, advocate for public access, and create programming that inspires and engages.