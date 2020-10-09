Rainy and windy conditions in Galveston ahead of Hurricane Delta

GALVESTON, Texas (CW39) – Galveston is under a Tropical Storm Warning Friday morning ahead of Hurricane Delta. The storm is set to make landfall on the southwest Louisiana coast Friday evening.

CW39’s Courtney Carpenter spent Friday morning in Galveston speaking with residents and giving updates on the conditions.

Hurricane #Delta is closing in on the southwestern Louisiana coast and expected to make landfall this evening. Here are the Key Messages from the 4 am CDT advisory. For more information visit https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb and https://t.co/SiZo8ozBbn pic.twitter.com/IEwwl7hbJD — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 9, 2020

As for Louisiana, they are expected to receive the main impact from Category 3 Hurricane Delta. Here’s a look at conditions this morning in Lake Charles.

