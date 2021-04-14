Raising Cane’s NOW HIRING dozens of crew members for new Houston location

News
Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is gearing up for the grand opening of its 40th location in Houston.  It will be located on 4055 Little York Road.  Right now, Raising Cane’s is looking to fill over 80 positions at the new restaurant.  From now until May 10th, anyone interested should apply at  WorkAtCanes.com or text text RCJOBS to 97211. From there applicants will be contacted to set up an interview, which will take place at the Four Points by Sheraton Houston Intercontinental Airport at 1450 N. Sam Houston Parkway East.

 “Now that we’ve found an awesome location for our newest Restaurant, it’s time to hire an enthusiastic Crew to join us in sharing our ONE LOVE® with the Community. In the coming weeks, we look forward to hiring some incredible individuals here in Houston, as we prepare to open our doors in May.”


 Area Leader of Restaurants Jeff Jordan

Raising Cane’s recently earned a spot on Glassdoor’s “100 Best Places to Work in the U.S.” and  according to Sandelman, Raising Cane’s is the third-highest Restaurant brand in the U.S. for Overall Customer Satisfaction.  The restaurant says it’s often recognized for several reasons including its cool, comfortable uniforms and guaranteed flexible schedules.

Share this story

Popular

Rain levels through Friday - Star Harvey

Weather Headlines - Adam Krueger

ERCOT Weather Power Request - Meteorologist Adam Krueger Responds

DOWNLOAD THE NEW CW39 APP

Severe Weather Sweeps Across NOLA

Apollo 13 Exhibit - Part 1 - Sharron Melton

Get Your Bike Ready

Kids & Bike Safety

Spouts store robbery shooting

Caps off to these seniors! Bellaire HS makes HISD history with 9 valedictorians

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss