Raising Cane’s NOW HIRING dozens of crew members for new Houston location

HOUSTON (CW39) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is gearing up for the grand opening of its 40th location in Houston. It will be located on 4055 Little York Road. Right now, Raising Cane’s is looking to fill over 80 positions at the new restaurant. From now until May 10th, anyone interested should apply at WorkAtCanes.com or text text RCJOBS to 97211. From there applicants will be contacted to set up an interview, which will take place at the Four Points by Sheraton Houston Intercontinental Airport at 1450 N. Sam Houston Parkway East.

“Now that we’ve found an awesome location for our newest Restaurant, it’s time to hire an enthusiastic Crew to join us in sharing our ONE LOVE® with the Community. In the coming weeks, we look forward to hiring some incredible individuals here in Houston, as we prepare to open our doors in May.”

Area Leader of Restaurants Jeff Jordan

Raising Cane’s recently earned a spot on Glassdoor’s “100 Best Places to Work in the U.S.” and according to Sandelman, Raising Cane’s is the third-highest Restaurant brand in the U.S. for Overall Customer Satisfaction. The restaurant says it’s often recognized for several reasons including its cool, comfortable uniforms and guaranteed flexible schedules.